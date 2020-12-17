MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, donates $3 million to Second Harvest Food Bank

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. A donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to Virginia State University has become the largest single donor gift in the historically Black college’s history. The $30 million donation by Scott was announced Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a post that detailed the nearly $4.2 billion in gifts given to nonprofit organizations by the philanthropist in 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Those with Second Harvest said they were proud she chose them to support

(WYTV) – MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, donated $3 million to the Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed hungry people.



She is sharing her wealth with non-profit organizations that are making an impact in local communities and has given away over $4 billion already.

Second Harvest Executive Director Mike Iberus said he was proud she chose them to support, and the first priority is making capital improvements at the 150 locations around Youngstown.

“We’ve talked to our pantries, we know what their needs are, we’re learning more and more about what they’re going to need and we’re asking them to dream big. Tell us what you’re going to need to be able to sustain the people that you’re serving now as well as perhaps if this has longevity, how do we accommodate more people,” he said.

Second Harvest’s board of directors will figure out the best way to use the money.