MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, donates $3 million to Second Harvest Food Bank

(WYTV) – MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, donated $3 million to the Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed hungry people.
She is sharing her wealth with non-profit organizations that are making an impact in local communities and has given away over $4 billion already.
Second Harvest Executive Director Mike Iberus said he was proud she chose them to support, and the first priority is making capital improvements at the 150 locations around Youngstown.
“We’ve talked to our pantries, we know what their needs are, we’re learning more and more about what they’re going to need and we’re asking them to dream big. Tell us what you’re going to need to be able to sustain the people that you’re serving now as well as perhaps if this has longevity, how do we accommodate more people,” he said.
Second Harvest’s board of directors will figure out the best way to use the money.