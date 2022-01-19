WWE visited Beeghly Center 32 years ago

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: AP/Business Wire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two days until the third annual Royal Rumble took place from the Orlando Arena, the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE- World Wrestling Entertainment) held a house show at the Beeghly Center in Youngstown thirty-two years ago today (on January 19, 1990).

Hulk Hogan along with a number of other headliners didn’t attend. However, wrestlers such as Dusty Rhodes and Randy “Macho Man” Savage performed.

The matches on the Beeghly Center card resulted in the following decisions:

Mark Young defeated Frenchy Martin

Dusty Rhodes defeated The Big Boss Man
-Dusty Rhodes drew #10 in the Royal Rumble match, lasting over 18 minutes before being eliminated by Earthquake. Big Boss Man lost to Hacksaw Duggan by disqualification in a singles match at the Rumble.

“Macho Man” Randy Savage topped Hacksaw Jim Duggan
-Macho Man drew #5 in the Royal Rumble match, lasting over 10 minutes before being eliminated by Dusty Rhodes. Hacksaw Duggan defeated The Big Boss Man by disqualification in a singles match at the Royal Rumble

Bret “The Hitman Hart” defeated Bob Bradley
-Hart drew #8 in the Rumble match, lasting 16 minutes before being thrown over the top rope by Dusty Rhodes.

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and Rugged Ronnie Garvin’s match went to a draw
-In their rematch, Garvin got the better of Valentine two days later at the Royal Rumble in a singles match.

The Bushwhackers defeated The Bolsheviks
-Earlier on the Royal Rumble card, The Bushwhackers (Luke & Butch) defeated The Fabulous Rougeaus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com