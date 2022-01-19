WWE visited Beeghly Center 32 years ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two days until the third annual Royal Rumble took place from the Orlando Arena, the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE- World Wrestling Entertainment) held a house show at the Beeghly Center in Youngstown thirty-two years ago today (on January 19, 1990).

Hulk Hogan along with a number of other headliners didn’t attend. However, wrestlers such as Dusty Rhodes and Randy “Macho Man” Savage performed.

The matches on the Beeghly Center card resulted in the following decisions:

Mark Young defeated Frenchy Martin

Dusty Rhodes defeated The Big Boss Man

-Dusty Rhodes drew #10 in the Royal Rumble match, lasting over 18 minutes before being eliminated by Earthquake. Big Boss Man lost to Hacksaw Duggan by disqualification in a singles match at the Rumble.

“Macho Man” Randy Savage topped Hacksaw Jim Duggan

-Macho Man drew #5 in the Royal Rumble match, lasting over 10 minutes before being eliminated by Dusty Rhodes. Hacksaw Duggan defeated The Big Boss Man by disqualification in a singles match at the Royal Rumble

Bret “The Hitman Hart” defeated Bob Bradley

-Hart drew #8 in the Rumble match, lasting 16 minutes before being thrown over the top rope by Dusty Rhodes.

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and Rugged Ronnie Garvin’s match went to a draw

-In their rematch, Garvin got the better of Valentine two days later at the Royal Rumble in a singles match.

The Bushwhackers defeated The Bolsheviks

-Earlier on the Royal Rumble card, The Bushwhackers (Luke & Butch) defeated The Fabulous Rougeaus.