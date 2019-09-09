Machinery falls off truck on I-80 in Liberty, slows traffic

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has closed off one lane of traffic on a portion of I-80 Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has closed off one lane of traffic on a portion of I-80 Liberty Twp., after a piece of machinery fell off of a truck.

The accident happened at about 7:58 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of I-80, just after Route 11.

The driver of a pickup truck towing a small excavator lost control and the excavator rolled off the trailer.

No injuries were reported.

The excavator and the back of the pickup truck were damaged.

Crews are working to remove the machinery, pickup truck and trailer.