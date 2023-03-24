STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Veterans of the Valley luncheon made its return after a three-year break.

Over 300 people packed the St. Nicholas Social Hall to honor men and women who have served our country.

This was the ninth year for the event.

It’s hosted during March which is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The awareness month recognizes what they bring to the community, and years ago, it started this event to honor veterans because they also face challenges.

“Two different subsets of people that maybe have different challenges. But let’s bring awareness to your needs. And so we get awareness through the events of people with disabilities, and we bring awareness to veterans and honor them for their service to our country,” said Bill Whitacre, the superintendent at Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Friday’s lunch recognized Jim Duffett, Susan Krawchyk and Nora Patella.