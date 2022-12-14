YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber held a Lunch with Legislators event Wednesday, and it featured newly elected State Representative Lauren McNally.

McNally currently serves as a Youngstown councilwoman. Come January, she’ll be transitioning into a new role: state representative for the 59th District in Ohio.

A few dozen people gathered at the public library in Youngstown Wednesday morning to meet McNally, ask questions and hear about her plans. McNally said she has several priorities she would like to focus on when she begins her new position.

“Economic development, education, but taking that from kindergarten all the way through career and employment, because that bleeds into economic development and quality of life issues that affect us locally on a daily basis,” McNally said.

However, she isn’t waiting until January to get the ball rolling.

“I’m well underway with getting work started down in Columbus already, my staff is in place, I’ve been through a week-long orientation down there with the new members, I’ve already started some meetings up here with local elected officials to find out what their priorities and needs are,” she said.

McNally said since serving as a councilwoman, she has formed many relationships she feels will benefit her position as a state rep.

Currently, she serves on numerous committees, including Community Planning and Economic Development, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Health and General Improvement, and is currently the chair of the Finance Committee. Once she transitions over to state representative, someone will be chosen to fill her vacancies in each committee.