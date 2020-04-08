Luke Bryan postpones tour; Y-Live working to reschedule Youngstown date

In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. A Tennessee wildlife official says a nonnative red stag that was shot and killed last week belonged to the country music singer. Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Barry Cross told The Tennessean investigators think the deer was shot from the road onto Bryan’s private property near Columbia between Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 6. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

Jordan Ryan with the Covelli Centre said they are trying to reschedule his Youngstown stop

(WYTV) – Luke Bryan has announced that he is postponing the start of his tour, which included a stop in Youngstown.

The “Proud to Be Right Here” tour has a new schedule, but it does not include a stop in Youngstown.

Jordan Ryan, executive director for the Covelli Centre and Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, released the following statement Tuesday night.

“Y-LIVE fans. Our Luke Bryan June 13 date has been postponed. We are working to reschedule. Stay tuned for more information coming soon!”

Bryan said rescheduling the dates will help keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.