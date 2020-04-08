Closings and delays
Luke Bryan postpones tour; Y-Live working to reschedule Youngstown date

Jordan Ryan with the Covelli Centre said they are trying to reschedule his Youngstown stop

(WYTV) – Luke Bryan has announced that he is postponing the start of his tour, which included a stop in Youngstown.

The “Proud to Be Right Here” tour has a new schedule, but it does not include a stop in Youngstown.

Jordan Ryan, executive director for the Covelli Centre and Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, released the following statement Tuesday night.

“Y-LIVE fans. Our Luke Bryan June 13 date has been postponed. We are working to reschedule. Stay tuned for more information coming soon!”

Bryan said rescheduling the dates will help keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

