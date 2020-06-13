Luke Bryan announces postponing tour, rescheduling dates

Luke Bryan performs during the induction ceremony of Brooks & Dunn at 2019 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

Bryan said rescheduling the dates will help keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Luke Bryan has announced that he is postponing the start of his tour, which included a stop in Youngstown.

The “Proud to Be Right Here” tour has a new schedule, but it does not include a stop in Youngstown.

Jordan Ryan, executive director for the Covelli Centre and Youngstown Foundation Amphiteatre, released the following statement Tuesday night:

“Y-LIVE fans, our Luke Bryan June 13 date has been postponed. We are working to reschedule. Stay tuned for more information coming soon!”

The Y-LIVE concert has been rescheduled for Sunda, May 30, 2021 at 7 p.m. All currently sold tickets will be honored on the new date.

Tickets are on sale now for the new date at Ticketmaster.com. To contact Y Live, click here.