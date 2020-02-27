Lucky man wins new SUV after contest to raise money for United Way

The winner was out of town so he asked his boss to enter the contest for him -- and he won

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One local man is driving around in a brand new SUV, thanks to a partnership between the United Way and Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown.

Russell Osman was one of ten finalists chosen for the giveaway on February 13. The contest is a fundraiser for the local United Way.

He was out of town, so he asked his boss to choose a key in his place — and he won.

On Thursday, Osman picked up his 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

Sean Greenwood said the dealership is proud of this annual event and partnership.

“It’s nice to be paired up with the United Way because of all the great things they do for our local economy, and that’s what we’re about. We’re about the local economy and helping out where we can.”

This is the tenth year in a row for the giveaway.