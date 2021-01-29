Lowe’s to hire 50K employees for spring ‘home improvement’ rush

The jobs will include full-time, part-time and seasonal workers at stores across the U.S.

(WYTV) – If you’re looking for a new job, Lowe’s is hiring. They plan to hire 50,000 employees for the spring “home improvement” rush.

The jobs will include full-time, part-time and seasonal workers at stores across the U.S.

The company is also issuing $80 million in discretionary bonuses to current employees.

Active hourly associates at U.S. stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on Feb. 5. Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150.

For more information, visit the Lowe’s website.