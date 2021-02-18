Lowellville winery expands after success of popular brand

Their goal is to make the brand more engaging and fun

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Luva Bella Winery in Poland Township is about ready to start on a million-dollar expansion, which will take its brands of wines nationwide.

The winery is located on Route 224, and that’s where the expansion will take place.

Three wines will be taken nationwide. The first will be the company’s best-seller called Purple Rain. The company’s wines are already being sold in big retailers like Walmart. The two other wines will be re-released in the third quarter.

“We took Purple Rain, which was only distributed in Cleveland and Youngstown back ten months ago, and now we have distribution in six states and growing the brand over 300% in the last ten months,” said Evan Schuman, president and CEO of Luva Bella Winery.

Luva Bella hopes to break ground on the expansion in the next two weeks.