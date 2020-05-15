Lowellville seniors celebrate last day of school with ‘drive-out’ parade

Instead of focusing on what they were missing, these seniors embraced the idea of starting a tradition

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Lowellville seniors celebrated the final day of school Friday in the one way that they still could.

Students usually have a “walk out” to celebrate the end of learning and final exams. This year, teachers came up with the idea for a “drive out.”

“Yeah, I do think it’s better than the senior walk out because it shows how much our faculty and community is here to support us through all of this,” said senior Vincent Kacir.

The parade started at the school, and police led the procession around town. Instead of focusing on what they were missing, these seniors embraced the idea of starting a tradition.

“They could make this into a thing that could be going on for a while and have the whole community involved instead of just the school,” said senior Alessandra Montanez.



The town was involved, waving to the 37 seniors as they drove by, hanging out the windows or sunroofs of the cars and soaking in the cheering, all for them.

“What a way to bring together a community and celebrate in some type of normal sense our seniors that have been cheated out of their traditional graduation ceremony,” said Superintendent Dr. Geno Thomas.



There was also an added bonus. The Lowellville Foundation had bought Chromebooks for the seniors, which they can take with them.

“Yeah, that was awesome. Nobody expected them to do anything like that, and that’s something that’s going to help us out next year,” Kacir said.

The parade was long and strong, loud and proud, just like Lowellville is for its graduates.

“What a great event for Lowellville, and congratulations class of 2020! We’re proud of you,” Dr. Thomas said.

33 WYTV News is proud of all the graduates.