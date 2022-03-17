LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The search process for a new superintendent of Lowellville Schools is winding down.

A final round of interviews for the two remaining candidates is scheduled for Monday, March 21.

The pool of candidates was whittled down from 18 to seven and then two finalists were chosen.

“I am excited and hopeful about the future of our district,” said Stephanie Yon, president of the Lowellville Board of Education. “We are proud of the rigorous process we put the candidates through to find the best individual for this important role for our district and entire community.”

The board is expected to announce its decision within a week of Monday’s interviews.

It comes after Superintendent Geno Thomas announced in December that he would be resigning when his contract expired.

Geno has since taken employment outside of the district.