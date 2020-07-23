Lowellville School District suspends activities over potential COVID-19 exposure

The athletics and activities are being suspended as a precaution

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – All activities and athletics for the Lowellville School District are canceled until further notice.

A post on the district’s Facebook page said the school received a report of possible exposure of COVID-19 involving student athletes.

The district is in contact with the Mahoning County Health Department and is suspending activities and athletics as a precaution.

On Wednesday, Waterloo schools in Atwater announced they were suspending activities over the same concerns.

Waterloo said they would not be resuming activities until Aug. 1.