LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – In preparation for the first day of school on Monday, teachers and administrators at the Lowellville School District will be adding some life-saving training.

The school is hosting a “Stop the Bleed” class for faculty members on Friday.

University hospitals will teach them front-line methods in case of a mass disaster, like a school shooting.

The hope is that they will never have to use their training, but the district wants to be prepared just in case.