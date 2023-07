LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A lifelong resident of Lowellville will soon play a major role in running the village.

It was announced on Thursday that Joann Esenwein will become Lowellville’s new administrator effective August 1.

She replaces Richard Day, who’s retiring after seven years in the position.

Esenwein previously was the director of planning and development for the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.