Lowellville Mt. Carmel cancels 125th festival

The Mt. Carmel Society said after an extensive amount of research and continued contact with the state agencies, this was the most responsible decision

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Another summer festival has been canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival has been celebrated for 124 years.

In a news release Friday, organizers said families, society members and community come first. Because of this, they announced the cancellation of the 125th festival this year.

They said after an extensive amount of research and continued contact with the state agencies, this was the most responsible decision.

The Mt. Carmel Society hopes to continue the tradition of July 16, and more details will be provided as they are made available. They hope to come back bigger and better next year to celebrate the 125th festival and their 126th year.