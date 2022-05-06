STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville mom accused of bringing a gun to the school during Thursday’s shooting incident at Lowellville Schools is free on $10,000 bond.

Jessica Wolfe, 31, was arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court Friday morning on a charge of illegal conveyance of a weapon on school grounds. She was ordered to surrender all weapons in her possession and must undergo a mental evaluation.

The school was locked down after a boy shot himself in the school’s cafeteria. Investigators say Wolfe showed up at the school with a gun.

She’ll be back in court next month.