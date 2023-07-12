YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville man who pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child was sentenced Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Joseph Garchar, 47, was sentenced to 24 years and three months in prison. He will also have to be on probation for 10 years when he gets out and pay $34,056 in restitution.

Garchar has been in custody since Jan. 4, 2022, when a search warrant in the case was served by members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

The investigation began after someone found child pornography images on Christmas Day, 2021, on Garchar’s phone. Investigators then found images of the victim that were taken on April 10 and Oct. 29, 2021.

Those dates coincide with dates that a young girl was in Garchar’s care at his home, the affidavit said, and location data on the photos also show they were taken at Garchar’s home.