LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville man is facing child sex charges in federal court following an investigation by the FBI, investigators in Lawrence County and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Joseph Garchar, 46, is charged with sexual exploitation of children after investigators say they discovered close-up pictures of a child’s genitalia on his cellphone. Investigators say Garchar appears to be touching the child, according to the criminal complaint.

The investigation began December 25, 2021, after someone found the pictures on Garchar’s phone and reported them to police in Pulaski Township, Pa., the complaint states.

Investigators determined that a child was in Garchar’s care at the time the pictures were taken. Geographic locators also indicated that the pictures were taken in Lowellville.

According to the complaint, forensic investigators found a total of 18 photographs that were determined to have been taken on April 10, 2021, and October 29, 2021.

Garchar is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.