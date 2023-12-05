LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Downtown Lowellville is getting a facelift. Amid talk of a new condo development project, local businessmen are now revitalizing several buildings.

One of the most recent is a space on East Water Street that sat vacant for many years.

When the new owner, businessman and local pharmacist Ray Carlson began renovating the building, there was flooding in the basement and rotting wood.

Over a year later, the new space now known as “Carlson’s” has a stage and seating on the main floor.

And, through it all, there has been one thing at the back of Carlson’s mind.

“One day I’m going to build a stage out of black walnut and cherry. And I want to have everything there for a band just to come and hook up. I love live music. We have wonderfully talented musicians in our area,” he said.

Carlson’s vision has become a reality. He has hooked the space up with top-notch equipment, including a camera and audio to record and live stream events.

“It’s really a nice spot for 100, 150 people to have a bridal shower, a baby shower. And for those that can’t come from out of town, they can sit at home on their laptop and watch,” he said.

At the back of the room, there is a bar and kitchen with a mural of the steel mills.

“I wanted to capture the prosperity with the dirty steel mills in that room to show that prosperity comes from that sort of economic activity,” Carlson said.

Carlson’s main concern was saving the building. He’s been a big proponent of revitalizing Lowellville buildings.

“It might just be that it happens so gradually that people don’t see it. If you would see it when it’s in its beauty and then to the point where it isn’t, maybe you would stop and say something has to be done,” he said.

This project is Carlson’s seventh project. Others include some Airbnbs and even Carchedi’s Restaurant — a Lowellville staple.

He envisions this new space being a membership-only space to host events, live entertainment and possibly political debates.