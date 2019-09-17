Lowellville gets approval to remove dam along Mahoning River

There's a plan to remove all nine dams to allow for a free-flowing river

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – The Army Corp of Engineers gave its approval for the removal of the Lowellville Dam on the Mahoning River.

We should know in the next few days when the work will begin.

Lowellville Mayor Jim Iduciani said he’s meeting Tuesday with the excavating company Marrucci and Gaffney to talk about when the work will start.

Iduciani said the first step is to dredge behind the dam, which will take two months. After the dredging, the dam will be removed.

This will be the first of nine dams removed along the Mahoning River.

There’s a plan to remove all the dams within the next three to five years to allow for a free-flowing river.