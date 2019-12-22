Lowellville elf on the shelf makes a final goodbye before Christmas

For nine nights, the people of Lowellville saw Buddy the elf on several buildings around town

LOWELLVILL, Ohio (WYTV) – A town’s elf on a shelf made its final goodbye before Christmas Sunday morning.

The elf on the shelf represents the eye of Santa Claus in order to make sure kids stay off the naughty list.

“We found someone to make the outfit. It kind of came to life from there. With us being such a tight-knit community, we knew everyone would go along with it,” said Tonya Baggio, a volunteer of the project.

Lowellville Fire Department was in charge of making sure Buddy stayed safe during his time in town.

On Sunday, the elf made his final goodbye. Buddy left at 8 a.m. with Santa Claus, escorted out with help from the fire department.

“What would the kids enjoy? That was pretty much it. I just hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did,” said Dave Harris of the Lowellville Fire Department.

A message was left behind. Merry Christmas, see you next year. Love, Buddy.