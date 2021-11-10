Lowellville council meets with residents about 3 recently failed levies

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – In last week’s election, Lowellville had three levies on the ballot, one for police, one for fire and one for the schools. All of them failed.

Wednesday night at a village council meeting, residents addressed the mayor and council on the failed police and fire levies. There had been talk of placing them on the May ballot, but no decision was made at the meeting.

Council, however, did decide to talk with the school board about not having all three levies on the ballot at the same time.

They also talked about making the fire levy more specific as to where the funds would go.

There was no discussion about the police levy.

“The presentation was not given to the villagers to understand correctly what this is going to do for fire and police,” said resident Scott Ogle.

“If it was enough — which we know it’s not, we just heard that — we are going to need a fire truck pretty soon and we have issues with ambulance services,” said Mayor James Iudiciani.

Council says they want to rethink how they educate people on how the money would be used.