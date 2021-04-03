Lowellville church fundraiser sells items from Amish donuts to rugs to crafts

Beginning next month, the hope to have the event outdoors

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A church fundraiser was held in Lowellville Saturday, offering some good food, homemade goods and fun for the family.

The goal was to raise money for Holy Rosary Church.

The event was set up similar to a flea market, each table sold something different from jellies and canned goods to rugs, birdhouses and crafts.

Amish donuts were also a big seller.

All the profits made from donut purchases goes to the church.

“Every month so far, we’ve been very blessed and have everything from clocks, birdhouses and food to, you know, it’s something different every month,” said organizer Sandy Miletta.

Miletta said beginning next month they hope to have the event outdoors.