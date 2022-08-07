CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Angels for Animals Veterinary Hospital in Canfield held its annual rabies vaccine clinic on Sunday.

The hospital worked in collaboration with Mahoning County Public Health, which set up and administered the clinic.

They offered rabies vaccines for cats and dogs for only $8.

“We want to make sure the animals get the vaccine not just so people are in compliance with the law, so that animals are protected. The rabies vaccine is given to help minimize rabies in the area,” said Colton Masters with MCPH.

In Mahoning County, rabies vaccinations are required for all dogs and cats over 3 months of age. Depending on the vaccine, pets must be vaccinated every one to three years.

Pets can be at risk of contracting rabies if they come in contact with wild animals like raccoons or possums.

“The last thing we want to have is a dog come in contact with a raccoon that has rabies virus and then it becomes positive and the dog can get sick and can ultimately die and also transmit the disease in between there,” Masters said.

MCPH said many people wait until the last minute to get their pets vaccinated — making these pop-up clinics valuable for the community.

“We know that people have a lot of things on their plate, they have to pay for a lot of things right now and with inflation and everything going up, it’s very important to try and be able to save money when you can,” Masters said.

People attending the clinic said inflation has put a strain on their wallets — but the clinic gives them an opportunity to take care of their animals at a reasonable price.

“It’s a law you have to have rabies shots, I went to the vet, they wanted $54, I get it here for $8 — so where am I going?” said Struthers resident Victor Agnone.

MCPH plans to hold two more rabies clinics this fall.