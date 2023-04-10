YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pet owners can get low-cost veterinary services at a local clinic later this month.

The Majorie Hartman Family Foundation Pet Clinic is being hosted by Youngstown State University’s Pre-Veterinary Society on April 23.

The clinic will be held inside the gymnasium in Stambaugh Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The goal of the clinic is to offer low-cost options to people while also giving YSU pre-veterinary students hands-on experience.

Students will be under the supervision of licensed veterinarians. Services will include rabies shots, heartworm tests, microchip placement, nail cutting and more.

Pets are required to be on a leash or in a carrier. Only cash will be accepted.