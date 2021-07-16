Loved Lisbon coach will soon have fund in his memory to help young student athletes

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – People in Lisbon are getting together to make sports more accessible for children, all in memory of long-loved Coach Brian Seevers.

Some coaches in Lisbon and the parks director have gotten together to create the Brian Seevers Fund, which will help pay registration fees for sports for young athletes.

“Brian Seevers was a Lisbon football coach. He was our local Santa Claus. He was larger than life when it came to playing Santa,” said Dana Blackburn, the parks director.

Seevers died in January 2020 at the age of 53.

Photo of Brian Seevers courtesy of Dana Blackburn

“We surely miss him,” Blackburn said. “He was a great asset to our community in a lot of ways. Volunteered at things, always showed up to things. He was one of those coaches that you don’t forget.”

They’ve been working on setting this fund up for over a year.

To start raising money, they are going to be selling Christmas decorations donated by Charles Bell. Bell knew of Seevers for about 20 years but he knew Seevers personally for about 12.

“That’s an awesome testament to what a lot of people thought about him,” Bell said. “Brian wasn’t just a coach in the Lisbon community, he was one of those guys at the awards banquet all the junior high kids would want to hug.”

The Christmas in July Sale will be at the park in Lisbon on July 25 from noon to 5 p.m.