CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – From podcasts to TV series, the true crime genre has taken off in popularity, but can too much impact mental health?

Cleveland Clinic psychologist Dr. Chivonna Childs says yes. Childs says your view of the world can easily change if you’re constantly consuming grisly murder stories.

“It can increase our anxiety because we become hypervigilant,” said Childs. “We’re always looking for the bad person. Every white van becomes the van of a killer or a murderer.”

Dr. Childs says too much true crime can cause you to become overly wary of others – even people you’ve known and trusted for a long time. At home, true crime fans may find themselves triple-checking their locks at night and not being able to fall asleep. She says these feelings of heightened anxiety can lead to isolation.

So what are true crime fans to do?

Dr. Childs stresses moderation is key when it comes to true crime, and it’s important for you to recognize if you need a break.