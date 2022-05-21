EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Legendary football coach and East Liverpool native Lou Holtz was back in town Saturday.

He was on hand at the Lou Holtz/Upper Ohio Valley Hall of Fame, where he was joined by this year’s inductees.

Holtz was also honored. A bronze bust of his likeness was unveiled at East Liverpool High School, where the legendary coach graduated in 1954.

The bust is in celebration of receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump back in 2020.

“I could not have been raised in a better city with better people than East Liverpool, Ohio. Great people here and they care about other people,” Holtz said.

The bust will sit in the lobby of Potter Fieldhouse at the high school.