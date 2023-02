EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – First News is on the scene of a fatal fire that is still sending smoke into the air Monday morning.

It’s happening on Riley Avenue in East Liverpool.

Fire Investigator Kurt Wright confirmed to First News that someone has died in the fire. Information on the victim was not immediately available.

There’s no word yet on how the fire happened.

