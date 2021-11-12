Lots of leaves are falling, but can you burn them?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Don’t try to burn all those leaves you’ve raked up.

The Ohio EPA has open burning laws, and ODNR’s Division of Forestry does too. Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties are protected by those regulations, which prohibit burning during October and November.

“Those dead leaves will burn fast, and you could have a fire get away from you and cause a brush fire or wild fire, which would be problematic,” said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

Ohio’s forestry division expanded its Forest Fire Protection Area two years ago to include parts of 43 counties in the state.

