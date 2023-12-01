Editor’s note: This update corrects who filed the papers contesting the election. We regret the error.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Days after the Mahoning County Board of Elections certified last month’s General Election vote, electors are now contesting the outcome of a local judge’s race.

Papers filed Friday afternoon on behalf of voters for Attorney Jennifer Ciccone are asking the Seventh District Court of Appeals to throw out the results of the race for Struthers Municipal Court Judge.

Ciccone lost on election night to Mahoning County Magistrate James Melone by 10 percentage points.

The complaint claims there were “numerous errors…mistakes…irregularities and fraud” by the Board of Elections and its workers, which led to her defeat.

They’re asking the Court of Appeals to declare the judgeship vacant until the case can be resolved.