LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Lordstown late Wednesday afternoon, nine new firefighters and paramedics were sworn in as a direct result of a fire levy being passed in May.

The swearing-in took place at the village hall.

The new hires will allow Lordstown to man its fire department 24/7 with two ambulances.

Mayor Arno Hill says the average pay for a Lordstown firefighter is $56,500 a year.

Other than the chief, these are the first full-time firefighters ever in Lordstown.