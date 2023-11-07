LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Lordstown voters will choose their next mayor in this Tuesday’s election.

The current mayor, Arno Hill, announced in February that he would not be seeking reelection. Hill served as Lordstown mayor from 1992-2003, and from 2012 to the present. He also served on village council from 2006-2011.

There are four candidates appearing on the ballot:

Robert Bond

Mark McGrail

Danielle Watson

Jackie Woodward

Bond is currently serving his fourth term on the village council. He says he is the only candidate with experience in the village’s government, and is familiar with the processes and procedures used.

McGrail previously served on the school board, and is involved with the senior center. He says, if elected, he will use a comprehensive plan to organize the village’s government.

Watson has managed a variety of businesses over the course of her adult life. She says she wants to listen to the village’s residents’ needs and bring what she can to the table.

Woodward is serving her second term on the school board. She says that as a lifelong resident of Lordstown, she has a good understanding of what currently works and what improvements are yet to be made.