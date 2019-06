Lordstown Village Council will gave the first of three readings to a controversial zoning change for TJX Properties on Saturday.

The second reading will be Monday at 6 p.m.

The third and final reading will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday.

TJX is asking for 290 acres on 7 properties along Bailey Road to be rezoned to industrial.

The company plans to build a warehouse on the property — creating 1,000 jobs.

The company has presented plans for buffers and storm water handling.