Lordstown UAW president disappointed by outcome of tentative agreement with GM

Meeting at UAW Local Union halls start Saturday, and the deadline to vote is Oct. 25

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – GM Lordstown is taking another blow as the tentative agreement approved by leaders with the United Autoworkers Union does not offer any new products to the plant.

This is not the news former workers wanted, but hope remains for the plant and GM still may up end up with a presence around the area.

UAW members will continue to strike against GM until workers approve the proposed tentative agreement.

A council of union-hall leaders in Detroit voted to extend the month-long walkout. UAW leaders believe they negotiated in good faith for the over 46,000 workers they represent.

“I think that you will see that we tried to do our best. When we realized the situation for the workers in those plants by the assistance package, we were able to negotiate,” UAW spokesperson Brian Rothenberg said.

After getting the proposed agreement in their hands Thursday morning, UAW Local 1112 President Tim O’Hara said they went over it for about seven hours.

“[The majority] voted to send the contract on to the membership nationwide to either be ratified or not ratified,” O’Hara said.

While the UAW scored several wins on wages, health care and temporary workers in the agreement, GM will move forward with plans to close three idled plants, including Lordstown.

“[Shop Chairman Dan Morgan] got up before the crowd and gave a passionate speech. He basically said what happened to us can happen to anyone,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara says he’s disappointed the union couldn’t secure a product for Lordstown. He worries about members of Local 1112 and the sacrifices they’ve already made.

“I don’t see very many of them voting yes, especially now that a lot of them had hopes of coming back to the Valley. They left their families here, their elderly parents here. Now, that hope is pretty much dashed,” he said.

Meeting at UAW Local Union halls start Saturday, and the deadline to vote is Oct. 25.