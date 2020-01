When it's done, it will be 1.2 million square feet

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The TJX Warehouse is in the process of being built on Bailey Road in Lordstown.

When it’s done, it will be 1.2 million square feet, and you can now get an idea of just how bit that number is.

However, at this point, it looks like three or four separate buildings.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill says in the end it will be one building under one roof.

Hill also says TJX hopes to be shipping product out of the warehouse in August.