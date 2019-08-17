Lordstown Schools adds scoreboard, flag pole to nearly complete stadium

Lordstown Energy helped pay for the scoreboard and Holton, Inc. made the donation for the flag pole

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Lordstown Local School District is one step closer to unveiling its new soccer and track stadium.

On Friday, the district held a dedication ceremony for a new scoreboard and flag pole at the facility.

The facility known as the Lordstown Veterans Memorial Stadium is important to the school district.

“The kids absolutely love it. Not just that we are building on our invitationals and stuff that we can have here now, that we have a completed track and the scoreboard and the flag pole,” said Carla Click, a Lordstown Schools board member.

The soccer and track field opened two years ago.

The district still needs to raise money for a concession stand.