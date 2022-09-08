LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Lordstown Police Department is investigating after two dogs were found in bad condition Tuesday night.

Police Chief Brent Milhoan said someone brought the dogs to the police station after finding the animals off Hallock Young Road.

Milhoan said that based on the dogs’ condition it appears they were abandoned.

The dogs, now named Crystal and Pearl, are about seven years old and weigh half of what they should. They’re currently being cared for by the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

“I don’t even know how they survived given their condition, their body weight, they only weigh a few pounds, how matted their skin is. The skin is burnt from the urine. It’s just a long time of neglect,” said Jason Cooke with Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

Cooke said they’re looking for a foster to care for Crystal and Pearl together.

Anyone with information about who they may have belonged to or where they came from is encouraged to call the Lordstown Police Department at 330-824-2545.