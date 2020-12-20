Lordstown Police hand out food for Christmas dinner to families

This is the 12th year they've done this food distribution

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Lordstown Police Department is spreading holiday cheer.

Twenty families in the community will receive enough food for a Christmas dinner, like canned goods, turkeys, ham and more.

Even though they won’t be able to hug the families this year, it still brings everyone joy.

“Lordstown is a pretty tight-knit community. We get a lot of support from our residents and our businesses. We like to take care of the people who live here, to make sure they have a good holiday and they have food and something to eat on these cold days. It feels good just to be able to help them out,” said Sergeant Michele Mercer of the Lordstown Police Department.

Families will also get a $100 gift card to the Butcher Block in Mineral Ridge.