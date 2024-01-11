LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lordstown Police Department is accepting for a full-time dispatcher position.

Their preference is for a candidate who has experience with dispatching police, fire and EMS. That person would also have to pass a drug test and background check.

The starting wage is $23 an hour plus benefits.

Applications are available online at www.lordstownpd.com or at the Lordstown Police Department. Candidates can drop off or mail the application/resume to the Lordstown Police Department, 1583 Salt Springs Road SW Warren, Ohio 44481 — Attention: Chief Brent Milhoan.

All applications must be received by Jan. 31.