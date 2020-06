Pre-production of the Endurance will begin later this year

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lordstown Motors will unveil the new Endurance pickup truck on June 22.

It is being called a “production-intent” or, in other words, a prototype.

There will be a virtual unveiling from the Lordstown plant since the Detroit Auto Show was canceled.

Inside the factory, Lordstown Motors has demolished areas for the new battery and motor lines.

