Lordstown Motors to discuss sales rollout of all-electric pickup truck

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lordstown Motors will reveal more information about selling its all-electric pickup truck.

The company’s owner will be in Columbus this morning, along with state Senator Michael Rulli and state Representative Mike Loychik. They’ll talk about individual sales of the Endurance truck.

Lordstown Motors is selling it to fleets right now.

The press conference on the legislative rollout of sales is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Statehouse.

