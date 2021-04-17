Lordstown Motors testing Endurance pickup truck with Saturday’s brutal race through desert

The company is taking part in the San Felipe 250 in Baja California, Mexico

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors’ Endurance pickup truck is competing in a race through brutal desert terrain today.

The company is taking part in the San Felipe 250 in Baja California, Mexico.

The desert terrain can be tough; a third of participants will likely not finish.

It will take the winner of the race eight or nine hours to finish, which means Lordstown Motors had to bring along charging equipment.

Electric vehicles have raced before in the San Felipe 250. This year, there are two entered into what’s called the E class. Companies also often use the race for testing purposes, which is what Lordstown Motors is doing.

The race website lists the names of Matthew and James Blanchard of Salem as being the driver and navigator of the Lordstown Motors team. Matthew is an employee at Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors tweeted Saturday that live updates will be available on Score International’s Twitter feed or on Score International’s website.