(WKBN) — A big drop for most stocks Tuesday on Wall Street, and a historical fall for a local stock.

The DOW lost 600 points and the NASDAQ 200. Lordstown Motors was swept up in the selling.

Its stock dropped to $4.38 during the session — a new all-time low. It finished at $4.68, a loss of 8 cents.

Apple stock was up $5 per share — a 3% gain.