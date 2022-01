LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The world is revving up for electric vehicles, but Lordstown Motors stock is having trouble charging up.

Its stock closed below $3 a share Tuesday for the first time. It’s a 17 cent or 5% loss. It’s a bid drop for the Dow and Nasdaq, over 1.5% for each index.

Lordstown Motors is not the only electric vehicle stock under pressure. Tesla shares dropped $19 but held above a thousand dollars per share.