LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors Corp. announced that its first batch of Endurance battery-electric pickup trucks is being shipped out to customers.

The company says the first units of its initial batch of 500 trucks are leaving the Lordstown plant for delivery to customers after receiving certification from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

WKBN requested photos or videos of these shipments going out from the plant, but we were denied. It’s unclear as to exactly how many trucks have been shipped out.

In September, company officials said they planned to deliver approximately 50 units to customers in 2022 and the remainder of the first batch in the first half of 2023, subject to raising sufficient capital.

Earlier this month, the company reached a new agreement with Foxconn, which will invest up to $170 million in Lordstown Motors in exchange for stock. According to Lordstown Motors, the two companies planned to work together on the development and design of a new electric vehicle program.

Officials with Lordstown Motors say production volume is beginning slowly and will accelerate as it resolves supply chain constraints.

“I am very proud of the Lordstown Motors and Foxconn EV Ohio team for their hard work, grit, and tenacity in achieving this milestone. We are very excited to start delivering vehicles to our commercial fleet customers,” said Lordstown Motors CEO and President Edward Hightower in a statement emailed to WKBN.

On Tuesday, the company also announced that it is a finalist in the North American Truck of the Year competition. The winner will be announced in January.