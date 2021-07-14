Lordstown Motors responds to Valley lawmaker’s request for reform plan

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders with Lordstown Motors responded to a letter sent by Senator Sherrod Brown on Tuesday.

In the letter, Brown asked the company to share a detailed reform plan and fulfill promises made to the Valley.

In response, executive chairwoman Angela Strand said the company is proceeding normally as they retool the factory, train team members and prepare for limited production in September.

Strand said they remain committed to creating local jobs and turning the Mahoning Valley into an electric vehicle epicenter.

Brown also urged the company to collaborate with labor unions in the area with auto manufacturing experience.

Strand said she agrees that workforce development is crucial to the company’s success.

“We are dedicated to providing all team members with high wages, superior benefits, ownership in the company and opportunities for growth unparalleled in the industry. Our culture and outstanding wages have resulted in Lordstown Motors attracting excellent talent from the region and beyond,” she said.

Brown said recent investigations into the company by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice are “concerning.”

Strand said she appreciates Brown’s continued support and looks forward to hosting him at a plant tour or virtual meeting in the future where he can address his concerns.

The company has had a rocky few months after SEC filings showed there were concerns about working capital for production and the company’s top officials stepping down.