LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors reported another quarterly loss Monday but also stated that it still plans to start production in late September.

The first quarter report included a $125 million loss.

The retooling of the Lordstown plant is nearly complete and phase one of the battery line has been installed and crash testing of the Endurance pick-up is continuing.

There have been COVID-related issues including increased cost for parts, equipment, and shipping costs.