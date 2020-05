A “virtual” reveal of the truck is expected in late June

(WYTV) – The Lordstown Motors Company has released new photos of its Endurance electric pick up.

The three photos were posted yesterday on the company’s Facebook page.





Courtesy: Lordstown Motors

The photos of a dark gray truck show the most detail so far of any images released of what the Endurance will look like.

A “virtual” reveal of the truck is expected in late June.

Lordstown Motors plans to start building the Endurance in January at the former General Motors Lordstown plant.